Babita Phogat’s resignation from Haryana Police accepted

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has accepted the resignation of international wrestler Babita Phogat, who is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. The 29-year-old sub-inspector with Haryana Police had submitted her resignation a month ago, which was accepted on September 10. “Babita Phogat’s resignation was received a month ago and there is a process which follows before it is accepted. The resignation has been accepted now,” Surinder Pal Singh, Commandant, 5th Battalion, Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban, said.

Babita and her father Mahavir Phogat, a wrestling coach, had joined the BJP on August 12. It is learnt that Babita will be given a ticket either from Badhra or Dadri in Charkhi Dadri district to contest the Assembly polls, slated to be held in October. “It is for the party to decide on giving her a ticket. But if she is given a chance, she will give her 100 per cent,” said a family member.