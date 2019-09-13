Home Nation

Bihar's Sanoj Raj becomes first crorepati of KBC season 11

An IAS aspirant, Sanoj is currently based in Delhi, preparing for his UPSC exams. His interests lie in policy-making and implementation. He wants to make policies regarding health and environment.

Published: 13th September 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor, 75, had made his small screen foray in the year 2000 with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', a general knowledge-based game show based on the 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' format.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Contestant Sanoj Raj from Bihar couldn't get the right answer to the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore, but he is still thrilled about being the first crorepati on the 11th season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

WATCH | Whose feet did Amitabh Bachchan touch for blessings on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 11?

When Sanoj faced the question that would win him one crore rupees, the 25-year-old, despite knowing the answer, used the last remaining lifeline.

When Big B asked why he chose the lifeline when he knew the answer, Sanoj said that since he wouldn't be able to use the lifeline for the Rs 7-crore question, he thought he might as well use it rather than let it go waste.

"I am feeling ecstatic on this win. It's a landmark moment in my life and I only intend to move further hereon to achieve many more milestones. I believe hard work, passion and dedication towards your goals will make the process of achieving them a lot more enjoyable," Sanoj said.

"At present, my joy is short-lived as I am focusing on my UPSC exams which as scheduled starting next week," he added.

 

Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC KBC 11 Bihar Sanoj Raj
