Home Nation

With EC likely to announce 3 state poll dates soon, BJP in an overdrive to defend turf  

The BJP organisational secretary B L Santosh is overseeing party infrastructure’s preparedness in Haryana.

Published: 13th September 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

A BJP supporter, dressed up as Lord Hanuman, attends Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s function in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Thursday | Pti

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Election Commission slated to unveil dates for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand within a few days, the BJP top brass has hit the ground in a bid to ensure that the state polls mirror the 2019 Lok Sabha verdict. “Senior BJP leaders are camping in poll-bound states along with designated in-charges for elections.

EC is likely to announce dates for the polls within a few days. The BJP is comfortably placed in Haryana, while efforts are underway to rope in smaller parties in Jharkhand and Maharashtra to get the social engineering right,” said a senior BJP functionary. The BJP vice president and election in-charge Om Mathur has been camping in Jharkhand for a week, sources said, to bring forth government measures to appeal to the electorate before the model code of conduct comes in to force. 

The BJP organisational secretary B L Santosh is overseeing party infrastructure’s preparedness in Haryana. The BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav has held organisational meetings in a number of districts in Maharashtra. Three poll-bound states would also seemingly be a test for the party leadership to demonstrate that the mammoth 2019 mandate resonates in Assembly polls as well in the face of the likelihood of the local issues gaining prominence in the electoral narrative.

While the BJP would be seeking to contest close to 175 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, the party strategists are working to stitch alliances with a few smaller parties, besides the Shiv Sena. “In the remaining 113 seats in the state, the BJP would like to earmark about a dozen constituencies for smaller parties. The BJP having won 122 Assembly seats, while Shiv Sena bagging about half of it,” sources said the elbow room for negotiation for Uddhav Thackeray is squeezed to demand more than 100 constituencies in the seat adjustment talks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharasthra polls Haryana polls Jharkhand polls
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp