Home Nation

Couple stabbed to death in Gurugram

According to the police, victim's brother Sailendra Singh alleged that Abhinav Agrawal, a friend of his brother had visited their house.

Published: 13th September 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By IANS

GURUGRAM: A couple was allegedly stabbed to death in Dundehera near sector 21, probably over unpaid loans, said a police officer. The victim's brother has alleged involvement of a friend in the crime.

The victims have been identified as Vikram Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh.

According to the police, victim's brother Sailendra Singh alleged that Abhinav Agrawal, a friend of his brother had visited their house. They went to rooftop to have some beer.

"I was also present when Abhinav came to the house. As Vikram and Abhinav were normal, I went to my room and slept. Around 3.30 p.m. I woke up on hearing a loud noise. When I reached rooftop, Vikram and his wife were lying in the pool of blood on the floor with several stab wounds," Sailendra said.

Sailendra said Abhinav had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from his brother and was delaying the repayment. "Abhinav had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh some two years ago and was not returning the money. Vikram recently asked him firmly to return the amount," he said.

He along with cousin brother Ajay took them to sector 10 government civil hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, Sailendra said.

The police have registered an FIR against Abhinav in the twin murder case at the Udyog Vihar police station. "We are trying to find out any eyewitness to the crime," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram Police.

CCTV footage in the locality were also being studied to ascertain the identity of killer, Bokan added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurugram Gurugram crime
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp