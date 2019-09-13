Home Nation

Delhi court defers case against Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The petitioner sought the police to fire a case of sedition against Rahul for accusing Modi of 'hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing 'dalali' on their (soldiers') sacrifice.'

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday deferred till October 18 the matter pertaining to a complaint filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal was hearing a complaint filed by advocate Joginder Tuli seeking direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi under the charges of sedition for accusing Modi of "hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing 'dalali' on their (soldiers') sacrifice".

Earlier, Tuli had contended that an 'Action Taken Report' of Delhi Police has admitted that Gandhi's remark amounted to dissatisfaction amongst Army and paramilitary forces. The Delhi Police had, on May 15, filed an action taken report before the court in which they said that Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the Prime Minister for which a suit may be filed by the individual.

The report, however, stated that no cognisable offence is made out in the sedition complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The report was filed by the Delhi Police in pursuance to court's directions over an application moved by Tuli to register an FIR under charges of sedition.

