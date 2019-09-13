Denied leave for brother's death, angry constable gets drunk and opens fire 

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Upset over not getting leave after his brother’s death, a police constable opened indiscriminate fire at the office of the Sargent Major in Police Lines on Thursday night. Officials said they are trying to get more details on the incident.

According to his colleagues, Constable Sunil Khakha was asking for leave after his brother died 10 days back but it was not being granted. He went to the office of the Sargent Major after getting drunk and opened fire with his INSAS rifle. Khakha was reportedly not being given his salary for the last seven months for absence from work.

When the Sargent Major allegedly cited his irresponsible behaviour to reject his leave application, Khakha opened fire.

After hearing the firing, his colleagues overpowered him and handed him over to senior officials.