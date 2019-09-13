Home Nation

Did Jaish terrorists cross 17 checkpoints in Punjab to reach Jammu & Kashmir?

Sources said the Punjab Police has formed two teams which are now investigating the whole route from Amritsar to Pathankot. The teams are looking into CCTV footage at all the checkpoints.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian soldier patrols a curfewed street in Kashmir. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Despite an alert by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) ten days ago, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants are believed to have crossed 17 checkpoints in Punjab en route to Jammu & Kashmir where they were arrested on Thursday along with arms and ammunition at Lakhanpur in Kathua district. 

The Punjab Police has launched a probe to find out whether these terrorists travelled through the state. Sources said the state police has formed two teams which are investigating the whole route from Amritsar to Pathankot. An IGP level officer has been assigned to look into the matter. A team of IB officials has also reached Amritsar. 

It is learnt that the truck bearing registration number (JK-13-E-2000) registered in Pulwama which was intercepted by the J&K Police had started from Amritsar.

There were 17 police checkpoints from Amritsar to Pathankot (13 big and four small checkpoints), all of which had CCTVs. The probe teams are looking into the footage of all these CCTVs. Seven people have already been questioned by the police.

The arms and ammunition were found hidden in a bag inside the truck’s cabin and this consignment was given to them by their Pakistani handler reportedly based in Batala town of Punjab.

Sources said Special Operations Cell officials in the state had joined the investigation at Kathua to ascertain the route taken by the terrorists. The BSF is of the view that this arms and ammunitions consignment may have made its way from Pakistan to Punjab and then to J&K. 

After the BSF, the second line of defence along the border is the Punjab Police. There are several barricades in the border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot as terrorist attacks had taken place at the Pathankot Air Base and Dinanagar police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Police Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp