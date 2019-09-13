Home Nation

Families with annual income upto Rs 1.80 lakh will get Ayushman Bharat cards: Haryana government

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij apprised the state government's decision to bear the full cost that would be incurred in covering such families under the scheme.

Published: 13th September 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (File Photo | ANI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided to make Ayushman Bharat card for the families having an annual income of upto Rs 1.80 lakh under the centre's flagship health scheme "Ayushman Bharat Yojana".

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter apprising about the BJP-led state government's decision to bear the full cost that would be incurred in covering such families under the scheme. "The Haryana government has decided to make the Ayushman Bharat card for the families having annual income upto Rs. 1.80 lakh. The families covered under the scheme can avail free of cost treatment worth Rs 5 lakh per annum. The Haryana government will bear the entire cost for this," tweeted Anil Vij.

"People have asked how those who have an annual income of upto Rs 1.80 lakh can get Ayushman Bharat card? It can be made at any "Atal Sewa Kendra". If your income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh then the card will be delivered at your doorstep," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Ayushman Bharat gives benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Benefits of the scheme are portable across the country and a beneficiary covered under the scheme is allowed to take cashless benefits from any public/private empanelled hospitals across the country.

Recently, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that September 23 will be celebrated as Ayushman Bharat Diwas. The fortnight of 15th - 30th September will be marked as the "Ayushman Bharat Pakhwara" where several activities will be carried out in the States to generate awareness around the scheme and celebrate this gift of health to the nation.

In the past one year, Ayushman Bharat has given relief to 45 lakhs patients who got admitted in hospitals to avail medical services, 10 crore e-cards have been issued and more than 18,000 hospitals have been impanelled across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana government Anil Vij Ayushman Bharat card Haryana Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Department
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp