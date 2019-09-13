Home Nation

Ganpati immersions: 18 dead across Maharashtra

Immersions, which began on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, continued into Friday morning in several parts of Mumbai, Pune and Sangli.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Immersions, which began on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, continued into Friday morning in several parts of Mumbai, Pune and Sangli.

Immersions, which began on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, continued into Friday morning in several parts of Mumbai, Pune and Sangli. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 18 persons drowned in separate incidents during immersion of Ganesh idols across Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

Immersions, which began on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, continued into Friday morning in several parts of Mumbai, Pune and Sangli, officials said.

Drowning incidents were reported in 11 districts comprising Amravati, Nashik, Thane, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Bhandara, Nanded, Ahmednagar, Akola and Satara, an official said, adding that 18 persons lost their lives in these.

The deaths include four in Amravati, three in Ratnagiri, two each in Nashik, Sindhudurg and Satara, one each in Thane, Dhule, Buldhana, Akola and Bhandara.

In neighbouring Thane, a 15-year-old boy, identified as Kalpesh Jadhav of Kasara, drowned while immersing a Ganpati idol.

The incident took place around 7:30pm on Thursday, an official said.

Bodies of four persons taking part in immersion on Thursday in Purna river in Amravati's Watole Shukleshwar village were fished out, he said.

In Nashik, two persons drowned, three were rescued while one was missing, police said.

The deceased were identified as Prashant Patil (38), who drowned near Ramkund, a bathing ghat on the banks of the Godavari river, in Nashik city, and Yuvraj Rathod (28), who drowned in a pond at Pahine village near the temple town of Trimbakeshwar.

Lifeguards and fire brigade jawans rescued three persons near Someshwar waterfall in Nashik.

A man identified as Soma Shivanakar drowned in a pond at Dolsar village of Bhandara district, a police official said.

Chaitnya Shinde (20), a resident of Malkapur, was washed away in Koyna river at Karad in Satara district.

In Akola, Vicky More (27) was feared drowned during immersion in a water-filled quarry, an official said, adding that the area had been fenced off but devotees cut the fence to immerse idols.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Ganpati immersions Ganpati immersions
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp