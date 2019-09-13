Home Nation

IAF officer's wife booked after her dog bites Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary

The incident took place in Sector 24 on Thursday evening when the woman was out for evening with her dog and so was the man, the police said.

Published: 13th September 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: An Air Force officer's wife here was booked for negligence on Friday after her pet German Shepherd bit a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary, police said.

The incident took place in Sector 24 on Thursday evening when the woman was out for evening with her dog and so was the man, the police said.

According to the complaint by Rajat Sharma, 30, the woman's "aggressive" dog had tried to attack his pet Labrador and when he intervened her German Shepherd bit his right hand.

"When I had cautioned the woman to check her dog, she instead laughed at me and unshackled her dog, which leapt towards me and reached for my neck, he claimed.

"I tried to keep the dog away but it had bit my right hand and some other people present nearby rushed to my help," Sharma, a dentist by profession, said in his complaint.

Sharma, a resident of Chaura village, alleged similar incidents have taken place in the past also and the Air Force officer's family, which lives in B Block of Sector 22, had been asked to take caution with their pet, he said.

"I went to the hospital and got treatment after that I tried to meet the family but they did not even open their door to see my condition," he alleged.

An FIR was registered at Sector 24 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), a police official said.

"We are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made yet but due legal action will be taken soon," the official said.

The accused woman could not be contacted immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German Shepherd Hindu Yuva Vahini Indian Air Force IAF
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp