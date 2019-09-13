Home Nation

India committed towards land restoration: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar affirmed that the government is already working very effectively on climate change and biodiversity.

Published: 13th September 2019 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar asserted here in a conference organized by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Friday that India is committed for its actions in the country to ensure that more degraded land is restored.

"For the next two years, India will have the presidentship of UNCCD. India is committed for our own actions in our country towards land restoration," Javadekar said.

ALSO READ: Javadekar presents draft New Delhi Declaration at UN conference on land desertification

"Over 140-145 million farmers getting Rs 6,000 a year for the next ten years is essentially input help that includes aid for land restoration. It is an incentive and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched it," he added.

Javadekar further affirmed that the government is already working very effectively on climate change and biodiversity. "We are now not only mapping and documenting, but improving our biodiversity," he said.

"I always believe that on all three challenges - biodiversity, climate change and desertification - we have to work in synergy to get long-term results," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India UNCCD United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp