Home Nation

It was 'textbook landing': DRDO sources on naval LCA Tejas testing

The first naval prototype (NP-1) of the Naval LCA -- a twin-seater -- made a "successful landing" on a 90-metre stretch after being flown by a pilot for about 40 minutes, they said.

Published: 13th September 2019 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Fighter jet Tejas

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas developed for Indian Navy has succeeded in its maiden arrested landing which takes the project a step closer to its eventual landing on an aircraft carrier. In an arrested landing, a wire is caught by the hook slung under the aircraft which stops it within a short distance.

“The maiden arrested landing of the Naval Prototype 1 was successfully executed in a textbook condition,” said a DRDO officer. The officials informed that there will be more such landings under different parameters will be executed before the aircraft is approved for landing on an aircraft carrier.
While the team achieved all the parameters, more analysis will be done to be incorporated into the next landing test. While LCA Navy needs about 200 m for take-off, an operated LCA gets about 1,000 m for landing and takeoff.

 WATCH | Naval LCA Tejas clears key test, makes first-ever arrested landing

The LCA Navy prototype was piloted by Commodore. J.A Maolankar, Captain Shivnath Dahiya and Commander JD Raturi were entrusted with the responsibility for test parameters. The Aircraft has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency under the aegis of DRDO. The aircraft took off from INS Hansa in Goa at 11.05 am and landed at 1145 pm.

Rs 2,000cr procurement for army approved

Defence Acquisition Council meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved capital procurement of approximately Rs 2,000 crore for the services.  DAC approved procurement of DRDO developed, industry manufactured Mechanical Mine Layer (Self Propelled) to improve Army’s automated mine-laying capabilities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DRDO LCA Tejas Light Combat Aircraft
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp