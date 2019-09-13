Home Nation

Judge hearing Babri Masjid demolition case gets extension

On July 19, the top court had also ordered the trial court to deliver the verdict in the case within nine months.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday took on record that the tenure of the special judge hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, M.M. Joshi and others, has been extended.

Trial court judge S.K. Yadav was to retire on September 30, but the Supreme Court in July, extended his tenure till the completion of the trial and delivery of the verdict in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told Justices R.F. Nariman and Surya Kant that it has complied with the top court order and passed an administrative order extending the tenure of the special judge.

ALSO READ: Babri Masjid case - Court asks CBI to file report on BJP leader Kalyan Singh

The bench expressed its satisfaction over the Uttar Pradesh government notification extending the tenure of special judge Yadav to conduct trial in the Babri Masjid case.

On July 19, the top court had also ordered the trial court to deliver the verdict in the case within nine months.

The apex court had in 2017 revived the conspiracy charge against BJP leaders Advani, Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya land dispute - Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari attacked in his house

On April 19, 2017, it ordered the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearings and conclude the trial within two years.

A frenzied mob razed the 16th-century Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Advani, Joshi and other BJP leaders were said to be present at the spot at the time of the demolition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babri Masjid demolition case Babri Masjid Babri Masjid demolition
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp