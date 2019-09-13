Home Nation

Kashmir's new timetable for shopping

When open, the shops are buzzing with activity and the backstreet stores are choc-a-bloc with customers.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Army personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu.

Army personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu. | PTI

By IANS

SRINAGAR: In Kashmir shopkeepers have adopted a unique method to protest the abrogation of Article 370. Markets open for a few hours in the morning and then shut down during the day only to reopen briefly in the evenings.

When open, the shops are buzzing with activity and the backstreet stores are choc-a-bloc with customers.

"This is a democratic way to register our protest against the revocation of Article 370," said Nisar Ahmad who runs a grocery in Batmaloo area.

ALSO READ: Industrial sector in Kashmir suffers Rs 23,400 crore losses since August 5

In the past cycles of unrest in Kashmir like 2008, 2010 and 2016 which went on for months together were guided by separatist calls of shutdown and protest calendar. But this time around there is no call for a shutdown.

"It is a spontaneous reaction against the revocation of Article 370", said Bashir Ahmad who runs a provision store on the bye pass.

But while shops remain closed the street vendors have started running their business in some places. In places like Batmaloo bus stand and Dalgate in Srinagar vendors are out selling fruits and vegetables.

ALSO READ: India's action in Kashmir threat to peace in region: Pakistan President

The government says there are no restrictions in place and action will be initiated against those who force people to shut their shops.

"There are practically no restrictions which means there is no constraint on any kind of opening of shops, so people are free to open their shops, but we are also conscious of the fact that there seems to be an attempt by militants or anti-nationals or mischievous elements to force people not to open their shops, I think a strong note has been taken about it, whenever there is an attempt to force people to act in a particular direction, action will be taken," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir issue Kashmir crisis
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp