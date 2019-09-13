Home Nation

Largesse: Six MLAs as advisors to Punjab CM may fail Constitutional test

The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has been ‘generous’ in doling out Cabinet berths to party colleagues and other stakeholders in Punjab.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government has been ‘generous’ in doling out Cabinet berths to party colleagues and other stakeholders in Punjab.Besides the 18-member Cabinet ministers including the CM himself, the Congress government has handed out the rank of Cabinet minister to a dozen more people, besides the Minister of State (MoS) rank.

The CM has already six advisors, four political secretaries, nine OSDs and one Chief Principal Secretary.  There were already seven dignitaries in the rank of Cabinet ministers, including Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Lal Singh, Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka, Rajinder Gupt and Amit Sagar Mittal. Advocate General of Punjab Atul Nanda and TS Shergill, senior advisor to CM, both also enjoy the rank of Cabinet minister. 

Now with the latest addition of MLAs Kush Singh Dhillon (Faridkot), Amarinder Raja Warring (Gidderbaha), Sangat Singh Gilzian (Urmur) and Inderbir Singh Bolaria (Amritsar-South) as Political  Advisors and Kuljeet Singh Nagra (Fatehgarh Sahib) as advisor (Planning) in the rank of Cabinet minister, there are a dozen people in the rank of Cabinet ministers. 

Already, the CM’s media advisor Raveen Thukral, adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal and financial advisor VK Garg enjoy the MoS status. The latest addition to the list is legislator Tarsem Singh DC (Attari), who was appointed as  planning advisor. These advisors are entitled to pay and allowances as given to the Cabinet minister.

In the process, the  government seems to have circumvented the Constitutional cap on the number of ministers. As per rules, there can be 18 Cabinet ministers, including the CM, as the total strength of the Punjab Assembly is 117. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab CM advisors
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp