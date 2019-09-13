Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath increases ex-gratia to Rs 11 lakh in Bhopal's Ganesh immersion tragedy

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to kin of the deceased which he has increased to Rs 11 lakh now.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has increased the compensation from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 11 lakh in the Bhopal Ganesh immersion incident in which the boat that was capsized, claimed lives of 11 people on Friday morning.

"We have decided to increase the compensation for families of deceased to Rs 11 lakh. Orders for the magisterial inquiry have been given," he said.

ALSO READ: 11 men drown after overcrowded boat capsizes during Ganesha idol immersion in Bhopal's lower lake

The incident happened after a boat capsised during Ganpati idols immersion at the city's Khatlapura Ghat on Friday morning.

Kamal Nath has also ensured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) is carrying out a search operation at Khatlapura Ghat where the boat was capsized.

So far, 11 bodies have been recovered and a search is on to locate those missing.

