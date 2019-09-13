Home Nation

Mizoram man sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug peddling

Published: 13th September 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AIZAWL: A special court in Mizoram's Champhai district has convicted a 18-year-old man for drug peddling and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, state officials said on Friday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on him, state excise and narcotics department officials said.

Vanlalena, judge of the special court, convicted Salemthara (19), a resident of Champhai town near Mizoram-Myanmar border, for possessing of 307 grams of heroin and on Thursday sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

State officials also said that if Salemthara does not deposit the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months in jail.

Salemthara was arrested on June 24, 2018 by state excise and narcotics department officials in Champhai town and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Mizoram man Smuggling Illegal drugs
