Home Nation

NCP MP Supriya Sule harassed by Mumbai cab driver

Supriya Sule said that the cabbie, Kuljeet Singh, barged into her railway compartment and tried to forcibly tout a taxi service to her.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

NCP MP Supriya Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has claimed she was harassed by a cab driver at Central Railway's Dadar terminus when she arrived here on Thursday.

Lodging a complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sule said that the cabbie, Kuljeet Singh Malhotra, barged into her railway compartment and tried to forcibly tout a taxi service to her.

"Despite a refusal twice, he blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for photo," said an agitated Sule as she narrated the incident in a series of tweets later.

ALSO READ: NCP leader Supriya Sule joins protesters against felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey

Tagging Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, she added: "Kindly look into the matter so that passengers don't have to experience such incidents again. If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports but only at designated taxi stands."

Swinging into action, the RPF quickly tracked down and caught Malhotra and booked him under various sections, besides slapping a fine of Rs 260 for not having a valid ticket, another fine of Rs 400 by the traffic police for not possessing a driving licence and driving without uniform.

Central Railway's Senior Security Commissioner, RPF Mumbai Division K.K. Ashraf said the RPF has taken very serious cognisance of the incident and invoked "all possible sections of the laws" against the accused.

ALSO READ: NCP leader Supriya Sule joins protesters against felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey

"Besides, we have taken up a drive to counsel and sensitise our RPF jawans on how to handle such incidents and ensure they don't recur," Ashraf told IANS.

Sule - daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - later appreciated the RPF for their prompt action. "Thank you, RPF for your prompt action. Inconvenience should not be caused for any rail passenger."

In another fallout, a crackdown has been ordered on unauthorised cabbies operating in the vicinity of all the railway termini like Dadar Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bandra Terminus, Mumbai Central Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where thousands of passengers - including VIPs - throng daily, said another official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP Nationalist Congress Party Mumbai Mumbai cab
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp