NGT directs company to plug leak in channel in Tehri

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN : National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttarakhand government to fix the leakage in the Srinagar Hydropower plant in Tehri. The directions by a bench presided over by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goyal asked the Alaknanda Hydro Power Corporation to check the leakage in a “time-bound manner”.

“We direct the Alaknanda Hydro Power Corporation Ltd to ensure action at the earliest... which may be overseen by the committee which has furnished the report and it should be coordinated by State Pollution Control Board,” said the order.The leakage is threatening the existence of at least five villages, said the petitioner.