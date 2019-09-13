Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh government over Swami Chinmayanand sexual harassment case

The victim, a 23-year-old postgraduate student, has alleged that she was raped repeatedly and physically exploited for a year by Swami Chinmayanand.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the Shahjahanpur rape case where former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand has been accused of sexual misconduct by a law student.

"The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh has made it clear that it has nothing to do with women's safety. After all, why does the complainant have to plead for security again in front of the press? Why is the UP Police sluggish? Because the accused is related to BJP?" she asked in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment row - I'm being framed, says former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand

In another tweet on Wednesday, the Congress leader said that journalists were not "blindfolded to praise anyone".

"Their job is to make news on public issues and seek answers from the government. But the Uttar Pradesh government is continuously attacking such journalists.

ALSO READ: Evidence against Swami Chinmayanand intact, says Girl's father

"Does this mean that the BJP is afraid of the common people's issues?" she questioned.

The victim, a 23-year-old postgraduate student, has alleged that she was raped repeatedly and "physically exploited" for a year by the BJP leader, whose organization runs several colleges in Shahjahanpur.

Chinmayanand, 72, has reportedly denied the allegations and claimed that he was being asked for money by some boys and when he refused to pay, they hatched the conspiracy against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Swami Chinmayanand sexual harassment case Swami Chinmayanand sexual harassment
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp