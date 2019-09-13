Home Nation

Recycling: From Ganesh idols to chalks

 Lord ganesh , the patron of arts and sciences, will this year help in spreading the light of education among the masses.

Published: 13th September 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees click photos of a Ganesh idol during an immersion procession on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Lord ganesh , the patron of arts and sciences, will this year help in spreading the light of education among the masses. As the Ganesh Chaturthi came to an end on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be using a baking agent to ‘digest’ Plaster of Paris (POP) for curbing pollution of water bodies arising from idol immersion.

Besides the artificial tanks with ammonium bicarbonate solution to immerse POP idols in an eco-friendly way, the BMC will be deploying a new strategy to recycle sulphate and calcium carbonate so that they can be used as chalks and fertilizers. 

 While the POP from idols remains in the form of sludge settles at the base of water bodies, the Pune-based National Chemical Laboratory has suggested ways to segregate sulphate and to recycle the sludge for making chalks or using it as raw material in cement factories.

The BMC dug up special tanks at three immersion sites along Worli Sea front. Meanwhile, several thousands of devotees came out to give a grand farewell to Lord Ganesh, an integral aspect of Maharashtra’s culture and society. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp