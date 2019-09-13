Home Nation

Relief: Rajasthan HC stays Vadra’s arrest till September 26 in land deal case

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday extended the stay on the arrest of Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra till September 26 in the controversial Bikaner land deal case.

Robert Vadra and mother Maureen in Jaipur. The court was deciding on the Bikaner land deal case. (File Photo | PTI) 

By Express News Service

JAIPUR : The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday extended the stay on the arrest of Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra till September 26 in the controversial Bikaner land deal case. The court was to hear the final arguments in the case today but postponed it for paucity of time.

The Bikaner land deal case relates to purchase of 275 bighas of land by Skylight Hospitality Private Limited in Kolayat region. Companies related to Vadra came under scanner after it surfaced that it was acquired under fake names. Eighteen cases were later registered against them with Kolayat and Gajner police stations.

Some Delhi companies linked to Vadra had procured the land to set up a refinery in Barmer district of which four companies are directly linked to Vadra.However, Vadra was accused of buying 275 bigha land for `79 lakh and allegedly selling it for `5.15 crore, three years later. Some government officials involved in the deal were arrested earlier.

Vadra had filed an appeal in the High Court’s Jodhpur bench against the Enforcement Directorate move to arrest him. The court had ordered all partners of the firm to appear before the ED and cooperate in the probe, following which Vadra and his mother had appeared in the ED’s Jaipur office on February 12.

Vadra may hamper probe, ED tells court 
The ED told a Delhi court that Robert Vadra may hamper the probe if allowed to travel to Spain and other European countries. The agency opposed Vadra’s plea seeking to travel abroad from September 21 to October 8 for business

