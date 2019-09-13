Home Nation

'Stop blaming EVMs, people are voting for Modi': Devendra Fadnavis slams Opposition

Fadnavis on Friday embarked on the third phase of his Mahajanadesh yatra from Ahmednagar district.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday slammed opposition parties for blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) for poll reverses, claiming voters have only Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mind.

Addressing a gathering in Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, Fadnavis said the problem was not in the EVMs but in the "khopdi" (head) of these parties.

"The EVM is just a machine. The people who go to vote approach the EVM with only Modi ji in their minds. So they vote for the BJP and Shiv Sena. The problem is not in the machine, but in your khopdi," he said, taunting them "to get used to being in the opposition".

"People will not vote you (opposition) to power in the next 25 years. You had so much arrogance but people taught you a lesson by voting you out," he said.

Fadnavis on Friday embarked on the third phase of his Mahajanadesh yatra from Ahmednagar district.

He held a road show in Akole, the Assembly seat of Vaibhav Pichad, who recently quit the NCP and joined the BJP.

Sangamner is the Assembly constituency of Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat.

"I am asked why take out a yatra when it is known which way the election is heading. The opposition is finished. I tell them when BJP is in opposition, we take out sanghursh yatra and while in power we take out sanvad yatra," he claimed.

"This yatra is to have a dialogue with the common man about the work we have done in the last five years, and understand what is left to be done," he said.

Listing the achievements of his government, Fadnavis said he may not have been able to do everything that he promised, but he has definitely done more than what the previous Congress-NCP government managed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly election
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp