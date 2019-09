By PTI

THANE: Two people have been arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly gang-raping a 25- year-old woman, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on September 11 in the bushes close to Bhiwandi railway station, a Narpoli police station official said.

"The crime was carried out by four people. Two have been held while the other two are on the run," he added.