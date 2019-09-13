Home Nation

Two UP cops thrash 'traffic violator' as kid looks on

Rinku Pandey was returning home on his bike when two cops intercepted him at Sarkarpar crossing and ruthlessly assaulted him in front of his child.

Published: 13th September 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 03:12 PM

Uttar Pradesh traffic violations

The two minute, 39 seconds video clip went viral on Thursday, after which both the cops were sent to the police lines. (Videograb)

By IANS

SIDDHARTH NAGAR (UTTAR PRADESH): The barbaric face of the UP police personnel emerged once again when a video clip went viral on the social media showing two cops brutally thrashing a man over alleged traffic violations here in Uttar Pradesh.

The two minute, 39 seconds video clip went viral on Thursday. Rinku Pandey, a mobile repair shop owner, was returning home on his bike when two cops intercepted him at Sarkarpar crossing and then assaulted him. The cops did not care that Pandey was accompanied by his child who watched his father being beaten up.

SHO Khesraha, Ramashish Yadav said "Prima facie it has come to the fore that police outpost in-charge of Sarkarpur, Virendra Misra and constable Harendra Yadav had reached the spot on receiving information about a parking dispute. They found Pandey who indulged in a spat with the cops forcing them to thrash him. The exact reason for such an act on part of cops is not clear. A deputy superintendent of police rank officer has been assigned to conduct a probe."

Pandey, however, said that the cops demanded to see his bike documents and he did not have the insurance papers at that time. When he offered to get the papers from his house, the cops began beating him.

After the video went viral, both the cops were sent to the police lines on Friday.

The incident is an addition to the growing list of police excesses after the amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act.

