Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh​: Girl students wearing Burqa denied entry in college

The SRK College in Firzoabad denied entry to some girl students allegedly because they were wearing Burqa.

Published: 13th September 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim women

For representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By ANI

FOROZABD: The SRK College in Firzoabad denied entry to some girl students allegedly because they were wearing Burqa.

However, the College administration said that the attire has been forbidden because it is not a part of the uniform.

"This is an old rule that students have to come in Uniform and with ID cards. Since admissions were going on, this was not followed strictly. Now it has been completed. So after 11th September, entry without uniform and ID Card is not being allowed. Burqa doesn't come underdress code. Only the uniform which has been decided by the College will be allowed," College Principal, Prabhaskar Rai said.

Girls who came wearing Burqas were not allowed entry into the College premises.

"Don't know why they are not allowing it. I did try to get inside but they refused permission for it," a girl said.

The students said this was not the case earlier. "No, it did not happen like this before," another student said.

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh termed the issue as an internal matter of College.

"The incident has come to my knowledge. This is an internal matter of College. Some of the girls were told that they need to come in uniform and that entry would not be allowed without uniform and ID," he said.

He also refuted allegations that they were pressurised to remove Burqas.

"No, they were not forced to remove their Burqas. They were told to come in Uniforms. Students should follow the rules decided by the College," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Burqa issue UP Burqa issue
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp