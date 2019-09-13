Home Nation

WATCH | Left activists tear-gassed during protest over unemployment in Bengal

Several people on the two sides suffered injuries in the clash.

The Left activists took a rally to protest the unemployment crisis. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By PTI

HOWRAH: Clashes broke out here on Friday between the police and the Left Front activists, who were marching towards the state secretariat, demanding employment for the youth.

According to sources, police lobbed tear gas shell and resorted to baton charge after activists of the CPI(M)'s student and youth wings pelted stones at them.

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), took out a rally from Singur, the venue of the abandoned Tata Nano car plant, on Thursday afternoon, demanding job opportunities for the youth of the state.

The rally was scheduled to culminate at the state secretariat on Friday afternoon.

