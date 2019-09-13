Home Nation

Will this 'jhumka' reunite two friends who were separated during India's partition?

Nupur's grandmother separated with her friend at the time of India's partition, but as a memory of their 'undying love', both friends kept each 'jhumka' from a pair of the gold ornament. 

Published: 13th September 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

This single 'jhumka' piece is the last remaining memory and souvenir a woman has, who was separated from her friend during the 1947 partition.

This single 'jhumka' piece is the last remaining memory and souvenir a woman has, who was separated from her friend during the 1947 partition. (Photo | Aanchal Malhotra, Twitter)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Like countless other stories that describe the pain of the India-Pakistan partition, another story is circulating on social media in which Indian historian and author Aanchal Malhotra shared an image of a 'Jhumka' on her Twitter handle that belongs to two friends who were separated during the partition and each has one of the pair.

This story is attracting Twitterati in which Malhotra has appealed to reunite these friends.

The story belongs to Malhotra's student Nupur, Nupur's grandmother and her friend.

Nupur's grandmother separated with her friend at the time of the country's partition. But as a memory of their "undying love", both friends kept each 'Jhumka' from a pair of the gold ornament. Since then, they have never met.

Malhotra said Nupur's grandmother Kiran Bala Marwah was only five years old in 1947 and her friend, Noori Rehman, was six years old. Both belonged to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

After the formation of Pakistan, Noori and her family migrated there. While they were separating, they each kept a 'Jhumka' from the pair. 

After 70 years of this incident, one day Nupur asked her grandmother about the partition of the country for her school project.

Kiran then opened her almirah and gave the one 'Jhumka' to her granddaughter as an inheritance. Kiran had kept this 'Jhumka' for 70 years with a hope that one day she would meet her friend.

Malhotra further tweeted: "Kiran, with wet eyes, said that she named her granddaughter Nupur after decades back separated friend. Nupur said, after this, she realised that why many times her grandmother used to call her 'Noori'".

The author has also appealed to the Twitter users of Pakistan to try to reunite these friends and 'Jhumkas' as well.

She said: "People from the cross-border who read this message and if they have ever heard this story from their Noori grandmother, so please contact me. We should reunite Kiran and Noori".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan India India Pakistan partition Jhumka partition story
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp