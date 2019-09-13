Home Nation

Woman hurls ink balloon at Fadnavis convoy as he starts third leg of yatra

Published: 13th September 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:13 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A woman hurled a balloon filled with ink at the cavalcade of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Akola in Ahmednagar district on Friday as he started the third leg of his Maha Janadesh Yatra.

The ballon did not reach any of the vehicles and ink was seen spread on the road. Police said the CM's vehicle reached the spot shortly after the incident happened. No case has been filed in this regard.

According to sources, Sharmili Yeole, the young woman who hurled the balloon, belongs to the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana. She shouted slogans against the candidature of NCP leader Madhukar Pichad who joined the BJP in the presence of Fadnavis earlier in the day.

"CM, go back," she shouted and also raised slogans demanding that the government should shut down its 'MahaPortal' that announces government schemes and make adequate arrangements for the protection of women.

Meanwhile, as he started with the third leg of his outreach program, Fadnavis assured people of the state of 100% housing within the next two years.

"Nobody in the state shall be homeless in the next two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised housing for all by 2022. The state government is working on the mission on priority basis and the target will be achieved a year in advance," Fadnavis said.

The state has already built 7 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Four lakh additional houses are being built. The state government has prepared a scheme to ensure that everybody who is listed as homeless on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) would be given homes by the year-end. Those who are not on the list would be brought to the list and given homes within the next two years, Fadnavis added.

Enumerating schemes undertaken by the government to ensure that everybody is included under formal housing schemes for rural areas, Fadnavis said these houses would have all facilities like toilet and gas.

