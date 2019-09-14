Home Nation

Amit Shah, BJP leaders mop floor at AIIMS as part of 'seva saptah' to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

Amit Shah launched 'seva saptah' (week of service) to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Published: 14th September 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah was joined by the party's working president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP leaders as he took part in the drive.

Amit Shah was joined by the party's working president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP leaders as he took part in the drive. (Photo | Amit Shah Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and his party colleagues mopped the floor at the AIIMS and met sanitation workers and children admitted at the hospital as he launched a "seva saptah" (week of service) on Saturday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Shah said that Modi had dedicated his life to serving the country, especially the poor, so it is only natural that the party should observe his birthday by taking part in various activities aimed at serving the society, be it planting trees, undertaking cleanliness drive or working to make the country single-use plastic-free.

The exercise will end on September 20.

Shah, who is also the Union home minister, called upon BJP workers to reach out to the poor to serve them.

He said wherever the party is in power, its governments will also join the exercise aimed at serving the people.

In a tweet, he also appealed to people to spread the message for water conservation, ridding the country of single-use plastic and cleanliness everywhere.

Shah was joined by the party's working president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP leaders as he took part in the drive at the India's premier government hospital.

The BJP has been celebrating Modi's birthday in a similar manner since he became prime minister in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah  JP Nadda BJP Narendra Modi birthday
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp