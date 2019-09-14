Amit Shah to flag off international Ramayana fest in Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) will organise international Ramayana festival in which artists from eight countries would participate.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah would inaugurate the Ramayana festival on September 17 in the national capital.

The festival was conceived to present India’s soft power with cultural outreach in countries where plays on the epic Ramayana are staged.

The foreign artists, said ICCR president Vinay Sahashrabuddhe, would also be visiting Ayodhya.

They would also visit the makeshift Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi land title suit is being heard by Supreme Court currently on a daily basis. The festival would be held from September 17 to September 21.