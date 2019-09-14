Home Nation

BJP MP Jual Oram appointed Chairperson of Defence Committee, Rahul Gandhi named as member

Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and RJD lawmaker Prem Chand Gupta were appointed as committee members.

Published: 14th September 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Jual Oram

BJP MP Jual Oram (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP from Sundargarh, Jual Oram is appointed as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a bulletin on Friday.

Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and RJD lawmaker Prem Chand Gupta were appointed as committee members.

BJP MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma Ajay Bhatt, Ashok Bajpai were also appointed as the members of this committee.

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution in which MC Mary Kom & Bhagwant Mann were also named as members.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab is appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Labour. The committee has BJP MP Varun Gandhi as one of the members.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will be heading the Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel will also be a member of this committee.

BJP's Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Railways in which National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur are named as members.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal will be chairing the Committee on Urban Development. BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, party MPs Hema Malini and MJ Akbar have been appointed as members of this committee.

BJP lawmaker Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Water Resources with parliamentarians Prajwal Revanna and Nusrat Jahan, among others being named as members.

DMK's Kanimozhi has been appointed as Chairperson of Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav was appointed as the Chairperson of Committee on Rural Development and BJP's Rakesh Singh was appointed as the Chairperson of Committee on Coal & Steel.

In the freshly reconstituted committees, BJP's Rama Devi is appointed as the Chairperson of Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment in which BJP MPs Maneka Gandhi, Hans Raj Hans and NCP MP Supriya Sule were appointed as members.

BJP PC Gaddigoudar will be heading Committee on Agriculture and its members will include BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav, BSP MP Afzal Ansari and SP MP Mulayam Singh Yadav as members of the committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jual Oram Defence Committee Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp