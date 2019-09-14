Home Nation

Bureaucrats’ pledge on eye donation inspires people, creates record in Chhattisgarh

With the promising development, Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singhdeo too signed a donor card pledging for his eyes in support of the noble cause.

Published: 14th September 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Civil servants in Chhattisgarh holding a pledge form they had signed for eye donation

Civil servants in Chhattisgarh holding a pledge form they had signed for eye donation.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A solemn undertaking by four Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers in Chhattisgarh paved way to inspire many to donate eyes. This apparently resulted in the creation of a record in the state with over 32,000 people voluntarily coming forward and pledging their eyes for donation.

With the promising development in the state, health minister T S Singhdeo too signed a donor card pledging for his eyes in support of the noble cause.

Chhattisgarh bureaucrats setting an example with their special gesture on giving the gift of sight to deprived, has led to the success of fortnight-long eye donation campaign launched by National Health Mission (NHM).

“It was very encouraging to see such an unprecedented number in Chhattisgarh coming forward for the first time to express their will on eye donation”, said Priyanka Shukla (IAS), Mission Director, NHM, who also decided to pledge her eyes.

“One should come forward to brighten the lives of those in need. I have decided to donate eyes as well as my body too. If we can be of some use to others even after we die, what more can a civil servant aspire for”, said Rajat Bansal (IAS), Dhamtari collector.

The health experts in the state believe that with so many people pledging, the perception and awareness regarding eye donation will change for the better and any false notion on social taboos associated with the noble objective will soon vanish.

According to Dr Subhash Mishra, the state programme officer, National Blindness Control Programme, a target has been set to bring down the blindness (those which are treatable) to 0.3 percentage (the blindness per cent figure that can’t be removed or treated) by 2020 through treatment of conical blindness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh eye donation camp Chhattisgarh IAS eye donation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp