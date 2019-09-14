Home Nation

Cases against Azam Khan due to political vendetta: Akhilesh Yadav

Published: 14th September 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Coming to the defence of beleaguered party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Bareilly, accused the state dispensation of working with a political vendetta against the party leader on Friday.

While on his way to Rampur in support of Azam Khan, the SP chief said that instead of paying attention to the issue related to unemployment, law and order, price rise, the state government was busy digging Rampur only.

However, refuting all the charges levelled against Azam Khan and over 80 cases related to land grabbing, dacoity, theft registered against him, Akhilesh expressed confidence on judiciary including the High Court and the Supreme Court of India. 

“The entire party is standing solidly behind our senior leader Azam Khan Sahab. We will back him politically and he will hopefully get justice from the court,” said Akhilesh while talking to media persons.

Notably, last week SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had convened a press conference to call upon his party men to spearhead a state-wide protest against the cases lodged by the state government against Azam Khan. He had also dubbed the legal action as political vendetta.

Meanwhile, in a bid to corner the BJP government over Sonbhadra massacre issue, Akhilesh, while talking to media persons, asked CM Yogi Adityanath to come clear on whose instructions the land in Umbha village was registered. 

“Who was behind the documentation of the land?” he asked the CM saying the attempt to grab that land was made during BJP regime.

He criticised the power policy of the state government and the hiked power tariffs. 

Akhilesh claimed that people of the state had enough of the BJP rule and that they wanted the SP back in power.  He exhorted the farmers and youth to dislodge BJP government in 2022 and bring the SP back.

He also attacked the government over demonetisation and increasing presence of the fake currency in the system.

Akhilesh Yadav Azam Khan Samajwadi Party
