Home Nation

Countries agree to restore deforested land by 2030

Around 170 countries agreed to adopt The New Delhi Declaration: Investing in Land and Unlocking Opportunities listing a 12 point action plan.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

14th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Greater Noida, India.

14th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Greater Noida, India. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 170 countries on Friday agreed to make the Sustainable Development Goal target of achieving land degradation neutrality by 2030 a national target for action.

On the last day of UN Conference of Parties (CoP 14) on Desertification, the countries agreed to adopt The New Delhi Declaration: Investing in Land and Unlocking Opportunities listing a 12 point action plan to achieve land degradation neutrality.      

Under the Bonn Challenge, there is a target to restore 350 million hectares of degraded and deforested land by 2030 by global efforts. 

The conference did not come up with any new target while India announced to increase its land degradation neutrality target from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030.  At present, 122 of 170 party countries have set targets.  

Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of UNCCD, said the COP 14 also adopted a landmark decision to buttress global efforts to better mitigate and manage the risks of drought and to build resilience.

“Further encourage a proactive approach to reducing the risks and impacts of desertification/land degradation and drought through the implementation of drought preparedness plans and increased risk mitigation for drought and sand and dust storms,” said the Declaration.

It also emphasised on encouraging local governments to adopt integrated land use management to rehabilitate the natural resource base that makes cities sustainable by reducing rates of land consumption and soil sealing along with biodiversity and ecosystem loss. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sustainable Development Goal CoP 14
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp