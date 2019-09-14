Home Nation

ED raids income tax officer Neeraj Singh, books him for money laundering 

The federal probe agency said it raided six locations, two each in Kolkata, Mumbai and Patna, after it booked Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday that it has raided multiple locations linked to IRS officer Neeraj Singh, a commissioner in the income tax department, in connection with a money laundering case associated to an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Singh was last posted in Chennai and has earlier worked in the investigation wing of the I-T department in Kolkata.

The ED filed its criminal case against the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer based on a Kolkata Police FIR "for accumulation of huge wealth in the name of his associates by giving undue favours by misusing his official position".

Searches conducted at several locations resulted in seizure of various property documents, bank accounts and investment documents, the ED said.

Officials said Singh is under the scanner of the Kolkata Police and the ED for alleged links with the prime accused of the Rs 15,000-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam Gautam Kundu.

Kundu has been arrested by the ED in the Rose Valley case. The IRS officer has denied these charges in the past.

 

