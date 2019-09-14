‘Land pooling policy represents paradigm shift’: Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said that the land pooling policy based on public-private partnership in land assembly in urban development represents a paradigmatic shift, wherein land is being pooled and is to be developed by private landowners.

Over 6,000 hectares of land has been registered under the land pooling policy in Delhi.

Under the policy, 60 per cent of the land will be developed by landowners/consortium for residential, commercial, partly Public Semi-Public (PSP) land uses while the rest of the land will be used for various city-level infrastructure requirements including roads, greens, development of utilities i.e. water, sewerage, electricity etc. with involvement of private sector.

The minister on Friday also said that all the states under the National Capital Region will work closely together in visualising and building a better future for citizens of National Capital Region. He was addressing the 38th meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

The board approved Regional Plan-2021 for newly added seven districts in NCR, thus enabling NCR States to avail financial assistance from NCRPB for implementing various infrastructure projects, in line with the Regional Plan-2021.

Board also considered Sub-Regional Plan-2021 for extended Haryana and Rajasthan sub-regions. Further, the Board approved the proposal of Government of Punjab to consider Patiala-Rajpura corridor as Counter Magnet Area to NCR.

Earlier during the day, the minister said the construction work on the government’s mega plan to redevelop the Parliament Building, Central Vista and a composite complex for various ministries may begin by next year.