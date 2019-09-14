Home Nation

‘Land pooling policy represents paradigm shift’: Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri

The board approved Regional Plan-2021 for newly added seven districts in NCR, thus enabling NCR States to avail financial assistance from NCRPB.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal during ‘Land Pooling: Building India’s Capital’ conference in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal during ‘Land Pooling: Building India’s Capital’ conference in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said that the land pooling policy based on public-private partnership in land assembly in urban development represents a paradigmatic shift, wherein land is being pooled and is to be developed by private landowners. 

Over 6,000 hectares of land has been registered under the land pooling policy in Delhi. 

Under the policy, 60 per cent of the land will be developed by landowners/consortium for residential, commercial, partly Public Semi-Public (PSP) land uses while the rest of the land will be used for various city-level infrastructure requirements including roads, greens, development of utilities i.e. water, sewerage, electricity etc. with involvement of private sector.

The minister on Friday also said that all the states under the National Capital Region will work closely together in visualising and building a better future for citizens of National Capital Region. He was addressing the 38th meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

The board approved Regional Plan-2021 for newly added seven districts in NCR, thus enabling NCR States to avail financial assistance from NCRPB for implementing various infrastructure projects, in line with the Regional Plan-2021. 

Board also considered Sub-Regional Plan-2021 for extended Haryana and Rajasthan sub-regions. Further, the Board approved the proposal of Government of Punjab to consider Patiala-Rajpura corridor as Counter Magnet Area to NCR.

Earlier during the day, the minister said the construction work on the government’s mega plan to redevelop the Parliament Building, Central Vista and a composite complex for various ministries may begin by next year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
land pooling policy Delhi NCR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp