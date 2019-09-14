Home Nation

Partition greatest mistake in modern India, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh stated that the two-nation theory, on the basis of which partition was done, proved to be meaningless the day Bangladesh was formed.

Published: 14th September 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday termed partition as "greatest mistake in modern India" and said that there would be no discussions on Jammu and Kashmir today if the partition has not taken place.

"The greatest mistake in modern India was the partition. Gandhi ji had said that if a partition takes place, it will happen only over his dead body. He was disappointed and left for Bengal on the occasion of the first Independence Day," he said while speaking at a Vishwa Hindi Parishad event here.

ALSO READ: Government's next agenda is to retrieve PoK, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

"Had we understood that the partition took place only due to the ambitions of a few people...A large section opposed the partition. If that partition would not have taken place then the discussions on Jammu and Kashmir as is happening today will not be taking place. There would have neither been Article 370 nor the issue of its abrogation. You can see how forward or backwards we went, with one accident in the history," he said.

The minister further stated that the two-nation theory, on the basis of which partition was done, proved to be meaningless the day Bangladesh was formed.

The event was also attended by RSS leader Indresh Kumar.

