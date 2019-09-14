Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Jharkhand makes appointments record

Jharkhand has entered the Limca Book of Records for handing out appointment letters to 26,674 boys and girls from a single stage on a single day. Reacting to the record, Chief Minister Raghubar Das called it a moment of pride for every resident of the state. He said the bouquet of jobs would help catapult the states to being the most developed in the country. He said the objective of his government is to give a source of livelihood to the youth. The state is also committed to creating a skilled workforce through the Centre’s skill development programme, the CM said.

Kuroiler chicken hits market

A new variety of chicken has hit markets in Ranchi. Called Kuroiler chicken and billed to be a healthier alternative to broiler chicken, this need breed has been reared by women belonging to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Jharkhand and are being made available in local markets. These chickens were bred and reared as part of the Johar Project of the SHGs. These chickens are not administered any antibiotics or growth promoters, which are believed to penetrate the human body and are considered harmful. Presently, 500 families are involved in rearing this breed and the plan is to involve is to 30,000 families in this venture. According to officials, this chicken breed has been developed by Keggsfarms Group in Gurugram, Haryana.

Broadband to link all panchayats

All panchayats in Jharkhand are to be connected through broadband network by March, 2020. Work on spreading fibre lead in 2,707 panchayats has already been completed and internet testing has been done in 2,209 of them. Officials said the objective behind this exercise is to ensure that people in the hinterland are able to derive the benefits of government schemes and not be left out for want of internet connectivity or reach. The work, under the Bharat Net Project, is being carried out by Jharkhand Communication Network Limited. The project is expected to be completed by 2020.

Self-help groups to supply food

Self-help groups in the state have stepped forward to meet the nutritional needs of the state’s underprivileged children and pregnant women. As part of a new arrangement with the state government, these groups would supply take-home ration and ready-to-eat food to Anganwadi centres. The present arrangement is to rope in private firms, through a tendering process, to supply ready-to-eat food to children and lactating and pregnant mothers to 39,000 state-run Anganwadi centres.