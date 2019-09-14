Home Nation

School dropout turns hero for saving lives during Bhopal's Ganesh immersion tragedy

Nitin Batham was present at the lake to watch the idol immersion when he saw the overcrowded boat capsize near the Khatlapura Ghat at around 4.30 am on Friday.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Batham being honoured by the district collector and SP in Bhopal on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old unemployed school dropout Nitin Batham was honoured by the Bhopal district administration on Saturday for saving eight youths from drowning in the Chhota Talab (Lower Lake) after their boat capsized during the Ganesha idol immersion early on Friday morning.

Batham was honoured by the district collector Tarun Pithode with a cheque of Rs 50,000 in the presence of the DIG-Bhopal Irshad Wali. At the program, the braveheart swimmer was also promised a government job for his lifesaving feat. His name will also be recommended by the administration for the National Bravery Awards.

A resident of the city’s Chola area, who dropped out of school in Class VIII, Nitin was present at the lake to watch the idol immersion when he saw the overcrowded boat capsize near the Khatlapura Ghat at around 4.30 am on Friday.

Nitin, who has won medals in swimming and diving at school level, immediately rushed on another boat to the spot where the 19 youths forming part of the Ganesha idol immersion procession from the city’s Piplani area were drowning and crying for help.  

“I rode the boat and took it close to them and saved eight youngsters who were drowning. Had three to four more braveheart swimmers been there to help me, the other 11 youngsters who died in the accident too would have been saved,” Nitin told Express, while claiming that the home guards and disaster response force personnel arrived there at least 20 minutes after the incident.

It’s not the first time Nitin has saved people from drowning, as in the past too, he claims to have saved a few people including a Nepali boy from drowning in the ponds and lakes of Bhopal, but those feats remained unsung.

“When I was aged around 15, I found an idol of one of the Jain Tirthankars, while swimming and diving in the Lower Lake. It was stolen from a Jain temple and the Jain community honoured me for that feat,” recounted Nitin.

The young braveheart, however, was disappointed about what happened at another function in city’s Jahangirabad locality to honour him. “A local municipal councillor Rafique Qureshi took me to a hall in Jahangirabad, where I was to be honoured by local Congress MLA Arif Masood. But I was shocked to see four other people being feted along with me for saving precious lives during the accident in Chota Talab. Had those four people, who claimed to have saved lives with me, actually been there, then all the 11 youngsters who drowned in the lake would also have been saved. Is the Congress MLA trying to defame me,” said Nitin.

Meanwhile, four people, including a revenue inspector, an executive engineer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BMC fire safety officer and one assistant sub-inspector of police have been suspended for lapses over the accident.

However, no action has been initiated so far against around 10-15 cops who despite being deployed on duty during the Ganesha idol immersion near the Khatlapura Ghat had reportedly left the place around an hour before the mishap happened. Those cops included Mahila Thana in-charge Ajita Naiyar, a senior ranked cop Abdul Alim Khan and a sub-inspector posted at Talaiya police station.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh idol immersion Bhopal Chhota Talab
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp