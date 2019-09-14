Three Maoists gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar zone

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Three cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in two separate incidents in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh, the police said on Saturday.

Two members of Malangir Area Committee of CIP (Maoist) were shot dead in an exchange of fire by the security forces close to the forested terrain of Kutrem-Samalwar in the strife-torn district of Dantewada, about 450 km south of Raipur, the district superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava told the Express.

“Based on a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the Kirandul police station area, scheming to carry out untoward incident ahead of the Dantewada by-polls, a joint party comprising of district reserve guard (DRG) and the district police force left on an anti-Maoist search operation. Following the gunfight at Kutrem-Samalwar the forces recovered two bodies that were identified as Podiya Uike and Lacchu Midiyami. Few arms and Naxal literature were also traced from the encounter site”, the SP said.

The deceased carried an award of Rs 5 lakh each, the police said.

In another incident at the adjoining district of Bijapur in south Bastar, a Maoist was killed in an encounter at Punnur forested area.

“The recovered body has been identified as Karam Mangu, a Nendra Jan-militia commander. The state has declared an award of Rs one lakh on him”, the Bijapur police said.

So far 69 bodies of Maoists killed by the security forces have been recovered in 2019 in Chhattisgarh.

Dantewada and Bijapur are among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in Bastar zone.