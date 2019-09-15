Home Nation

17-year-old kills younger brother over Rs 10 pocket money in Madhya Pradesh

The two got into a fight and in a fit of rage Class 8 victim was brutally attacked with a stone.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 14-year-old tribal boy was allegedly murdered by his elder brother for Rs 10 pocket money in Mehandiwani area of tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

The shocking incident happened in Kherda village under Mehandiwani police station on Saturday evening. As farmer father of the two boys gave the younger son, 14-year-old Class VIII student *Umesh Rs 10 as pocket money but didn’t give anything to his 17-year-old son *Ramesh, the latter got upset.

Angered over this, Ramesh got into a noisy brawl with his younger brother Umesh near an agricultural plot. Unable to get the money from Umesh, his angry brother Ramesh attacked Umesh with a heavy stone repeatedly.

Umesh who suffered severe head and chest injuries died eventually. Fearing arrest by police, the elder sibling first hid the stone and then his brother's body in the bushes.

The matter came to light on Sunday morning, when residents of Kherda village spotted Umesh’s blood-stained body.

“Subsequent investigations took us to the elder sibling who is aged around 17 and was hiding in the village. On being grilled, he admitted to the crime and also led the police to the stone he used to kill his younger brother,” additional SP (ASP-Dindori) Shiv Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

The accused has been detained and booked under Sections 302 and 201 of IPC for murder and causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence, the ASP added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pocket money fight Madhya Pradesh crime
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp