17-year-old kills younger brother over Rs 10 pocket money in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 14-year-old tribal boy was allegedly murdered by his elder brother for Rs 10 pocket money in Mehandiwani area of tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

The shocking incident happened in Kherda village under Mehandiwani police station on Saturday evening. As farmer father of the two boys gave the younger son, 14-year-old Class VIII student *Umesh Rs 10 as pocket money but didn’t give anything to his 17-year-old son *Ramesh, the latter got upset.

Angered over this, Ramesh got into a noisy brawl with his younger brother Umesh near an agricultural plot. Unable to get the money from Umesh, his angry brother Ramesh attacked Umesh with a heavy stone repeatedly.

Umesh who suffered severe head and chest injuries died eventually. Fearing arrest by police, the elder sibling first hid the stone and then his brother's body in the bushes.

The matter came to light on Sunday morning, when residents of Kherda village spotted Umesh’s blood-stained body.

“Subsequent investigations took us to the elder sibling who is aged around 17 and was hiding in the village. On being grilled, he admitted to the crime and also led the police to the stone he used to kill his younger brother,” additional SP (ASP-Dindori) Shiv Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

The accused has been detained and booked under Sections 302 and 201 of IPC for murder and causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence, the ASP added.