Home Nation

Asking children not to go to schools biggest disservice to Islam: Advisor Farooq Khan

Posters have appeared in Srinagar warning people to keep their children away from schools after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month.

Published: 15th September 2019 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir, Curfew

An Indian Army soldier patrols curfewed street of Kashmir. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR:  Asking children not to attend classes and warning parents against sending their wards to schools is the biggest disservice to Islam, Farooq Khan, an advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir governor, said.

Posters have appeared in Srinagar warning people to keep their children away from schools after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month.

"The terrorists want the public to remain illiterate so that they can control their mind," the advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik said.

Khan, a former administrator of Lakshwadeep who was brought in as the advisor in view of his expertise on Jammu and Kashmir, appealed to the parents to send their children to schools and said there were no plans to change the exam dates.

The exams are held in October-end and November and the dates are announced by Board of School Education.

"The exams will be held on time," says Khan, a retired IPS officer. On the posters, Khan said, "What type of religion are they (terrorists) following. It's definitely not Islam. The holy book begins with the word 'ikra' which means recite or to read".

"I wonder what type of Islam are these people preaching. It can be anything but not that," Khan told PTI here.

Khan has been given the charge of school education among other portfolios. "We have opened the schools and parents have to come forward for their own wards. I can assure that they will be safe," he said.

Private schools have been regularly advertising in local newspapers asking children to collect their assignments and complete their registration for the board exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq Khan Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Satya Pal Malik
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp