Bhopal shocker: 10-year-old boy chained and locked with metallic bench in unregistered madrasa

The police have arrested and booked the manager of the madrasa for wrongful confinement

Published: 15th September 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

The chain used to lock up the madarsa student. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 10-year-old boy was kept locked and chained to a metallic bench at an unregistered madrasa in Bhopal. The matter came to light on Sunday morning at 10 AM when locals spotted him near Prabhat Petrol Pump sleeping with one of his legs tied to a metallic bench through an iron chain and a small lock dangling from the chain.

Another seven-year-old boy was also found sleeping near the chained boy.

“The matter was reported to the Dial 100 emergency response service of the state police at around 10 am by local residents, after which a Dial 100 First Response Vehicle (FRV) rushed to the spot. Cops subsequently used a gas cutter to release the 10-year-old boy,” Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Umesh Yadav told The New Indian Express.

The ChildLine was informed about the incident and during the counselling, it came to light that both boys who lived in Piplani area were among the 22 boys who studied and lived at the Jakariya Madarsa run from a house near the Ashoka Garden police station. The two boys (younger one hails from Gwalior, but had shifted to grandparents in Bhopal) were studying and living at the Jakariya Madrasa in Mayur Vihar-Ashoka Garden since the last two months.

The duo managed to escape the Madrasa on Saturday-Sunday intervening night.

“The Madrasa manager Mohd Shad (32) was subsequently detained for questioning. During questioning, Shad told the cops that the elder of the two boys was chained through the metallic bench with the consent of his parents, as he often fled from the Madrasa. The manager has been arrested under provisions of Juvenile Justice Act as well as Section 342 of IPC (punishment for wrongful confinement) and will be produced before a local court later in the day,” said Yadav.

According to Ashoka Garden police sources, the probe has revealed that the concerned Madarsa wasn’t registered with the State Madarsa Board, but was being run under a registered Educational Society. “If the arrested Madarsa manager’s claims that the boy had been chained and locked with the consent of parents is found true then action will be taken against them also,” said Yadav.

The two minors have been shifted to the Child Friendly Corner at city’s TT Nagar Police Station and will be produced before the district child welfare committee (CWC) on Monday.  

 

