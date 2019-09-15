Bihar's people have rejected Nitish Kumar: Upendra Kushwaha

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former Union minister of state for HRD and national president of RLSP Upendra Kushwaha, on Thursday, said that the people of Bihar have virtually rejected Nitish Kumar because of his failure in providing good governance.

Kushwaha was once considered one of the closest political friends of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Speaking at a media interface with the leaders of grand alliance's all other allies on Sunday, Kushwaha lambasted Kumar for its failure to maintain Bihar's law and order

"The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)in Bihar is united and will remain so in future," he said, adding that country is passing through a very dangerous phase of chaos under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi.

"Nitish Kumar in Bihar has failed to deliver and stand true to the expectations of people. In the state Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in 2020, Kumar's JDU and the BJP will be shown the exit door," he added.

He said on October 12, the grand alliance will observe a Lohia day. The presser was attended by Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha and other leaders of allies but RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi were conspicuous by their absence.