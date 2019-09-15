Home Nation

Doordarshan turns 60, people become nostalgic

Some posted its iconic logo that used to appear before the start of programmes with its characteristic tune.

Published: 15th September 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

The Doordarshan logo.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doordarshan turned 60 on Sunday bringing back memories of a golden period when entertainment in the country revolved around serials such as Mahabharata, Fauji and Malgudi Days.

People turned nostalgic on Twitter to mark the public service broadcaster of India's 60 years with several of them asking on social media "which is your favourite DD shows".

Some posted its iconic logo that used to appear before the start of programmes with its characteristic tune.

There were many who shared their fond memories associated with Doordarshan and remembered iconic shows that made their childhood days memorable.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said, "It's a moment to recognise that it's not that Doordarshan has gotten older, but it is getting newer for digital audiences".

"It is not only that Doordarshan has turned 60 but the history of television broadcasting in India now spans 6 decades - a milestone for all of TV industry in India," he said.

Doordarshan Director General Supriya Sahu said, "Doordarshan is in the DNA of India. Happy Birthday Doordarshan. 60 Glorious Years of DD. May you continue to enthral generations of Indians".

"Starting off as an experiment in 1959, Doordarshan can take pride in the fact that it has emerged as one of the leading broadcasters in the world," Sahu said in a video message.

From the days of Ramayana, Hum Log, Buniyaad, Surabhi, till today Doordarshan gives high-tech coverage of national and international events, she said, adding that Doordarshan has been a "trailblazer".

Doordarshan, which began as an experiment on September 15, 1959, became a service in 1965, when it began beaming signals to reach television sets in living rooms in and around the national capital.

By 1972, services were extended to Mumbai and Amritsar and then to seven other cities by 1975. All this time, it was part of the national broadcaster, All India Radio.

On April 1, 1976, it transited to become a separate department in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Over the years, Doordarshan has grown into a network operating 34 satellite channels, besides providing free-to-air DTH service having 104 in its bookings.

 Many a career were launched on this platform, including that of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan who became a household name after his serial Fauji, and many shows went on to become classics.

Entertainment shows like Chitrahaar, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Fauji, Malgudi Days, among others, captured the imagination of the Indian public in the late 80s and early 90s, and still remains etched in people's minds as pure entertainment that brought people together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doordarshan 60 years of Doordarshan
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp