Home Nation

Farmers' woes grow despite hike in MSP

Agri sector experts maintain that MSP benefits are very limited and hence most farmers are unable to recover their costs, let alone a fair price for their produce.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Workers load harvested wheat in a trolley at a grain market in Amritsar, 27 April 2019. (Photo | PTI)

MSP benefits are very limited and hence most farmers are unable to recover their costs.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While the minimum support price (MSP) set by the government has failed to benefit a large section of farmers, the crash in food prices as a result of excess supply has added to their woes.

Agri sector experts maintain that MSP benefits are very limited and hence most farmers are unable to recover their costs, let alone a fair price for their produce. A stagnant farm income poses a huge challenge to the Modi government's promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

"MSP is just a political announcement. Most farmers get Mandi (wholesale) price and not the MSP. In the market, transaction eventually takes place between private players. If a buyer has fixed a price, then farmers do not have any option. Only 7 per cent farmers get MSP benefits," said Vijay Sardana, an agri market expert.

Noted agriculture expert Ashok Gulati said that farmers have been in distress as they are unable to recover the cost of production.

Raising the MSP for major crops in July 2018, the government had termed the hike as historic. It had said that the price for Kharif crops of 2018-19 was based on the principle of fixing the MSPs at a level of at least 150 per cent of the cost of production.

Accordingly, the return over cost for various crops ranged between 50 and 97 per cent. The maximum MSP increase was seen in the case of Bajra with a hike of Rs 525 per quintal.

Many experts attribute the farm sector distress to excess supply which has been reflecting in the foodgrain stock. The fall in foodgrain prices globally has also influenced the price in the domestic market.

This is the reason that the increase in MSP has not translated in equal increase in farm produce prices on the ground. Due to excess supply of food grains, the prevailing market price is lower than the MSP.

D.K. Joshi, Chief Economist at rating agency Crisil, expects the situation to get better in the current financial year as food inflation has inched up compared to the previous year.

"If you look at 2018-19, food inflation was only 0.1 per cent. This year it is expected to be marginally higher. This means that farmers will get better value for their products this year than what they got last year," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmers MSP minimum support price
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp