Home Nation

MoS Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar says North Indian job seekers not qualified, Priyanka hits back

Gangwar said that foreign companies who visited the country to recruit people, told him that the people were not qualified for the positions they were offering.

Published: 15th September 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh K Gangwar set off a furore, Sunday when he said there was no dearth of jobs in the country, but recruiters visiting North India complain of few skilled people there.

“They say, there is a dearth of quality employable people in the north,” Gangwar said, referring to recruiters.  “The issue of employment makes headlines these days. I am handling the labour and employment ministry and I examine the issue daily. I have understood the problem.”

The comments came amid criticism of the government over India’s unemployment rate rising to a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, data of which was released in May.

Congress leader Priyanka Vadra reacted strongly, and said, “Mr Minister, it has been more than five years for your government. There is no job creation. Whatever jobs were there, they have been snatched due to the economic slowdown brought by the government. You want to escape by insulting North Indians.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of hiding the shortcomings of its government by saying that the youth is unemployed due to lack of merit.

“Gangwar says our youth is unemployed because they lack merit. It is just a way to hide the shortcomings of their government,” Singh said.

Gangwar later went into damage control mode and clarified that he meant that there was a lack of skills.

“What I said was in a different context that there was a lack of skills. It is exactly for this purpose that the government has opened a skill ministry so children can be trained as per job requirement,” he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said such comments are laughable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santosh Kumar Gangwar  MoS Labour Jobs in India
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp