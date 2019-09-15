Home Nation

Rajnath Singh condoles death of Army's canine soldier 'Dutch'​

Nine-year-old Dutch, a labrador, died due to natural causes on September 11 and the memorial service was held at the Tezpur-based 19 Army Dog Unit in Assam.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army's canine soldier Dutch. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condoled the death of Army's "canine soldier" Dutch, credited with successfully sniffing out explosives during several military operations.

"The Raksha Mantri has expressed his condolences at the death of 'Dutch' a 'Canine Soldier' who recently died after serving the Army and the nation for years," tweeted the Office of Defence Minister.

"Dutch was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops (sic)," it added.

Nine-year-old Dutch, a labrador, died due to natural causes on September 11 and the memorial service was held at the Tezpur-based 19 Army Dog Unit in Assam.

"#ArmyCdrEC condoles the death of 'Dutch' a 9 yr old ED dog who died on 11 Sept. He was a  decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops.   A real hero in service to nation. #Salute @adgpi @SpokespersonMOD," (sic) the Eastern Command of the Army had tweeted on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Indian Army Canine soldier
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp