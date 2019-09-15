Home Nation

Sharad Pawar praises Pakistan, says people are happy there

Pawar said BJP-led central government was spreading fake propaganda against Pakistan for political gains.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

SharadPawar

Sharad Pawar (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised Pakistan saying that he received a very warm welcome on his visit to the neighbouring country and added that people are happy in the Islamic nation as against the common belief in India.

He said BJP-led central government was spreading fake propaganda against Pakistan for political gains.

"People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy but it is not true. Such statements are being made only for political gains without understanding the actual situation in Pakistan," he said here.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah asks Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi to clear stand on Article 370 withdrawal 

The former Union Minister said that he had visited Pakistan on several occasions where he was accorded hospitality as "Pakistanis believe that even if they can't go to India to meet their relatives, they treat an Indian as their relatives".

Tensions prevail between India and Pakistan ever since the Pulwama terror attack in February in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. India had hit back at Pakistan with an airstrike in Balakot.

It heightened following the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, with Pakistan unsuccessfully approaching the global community to seek their support on the matter. Incidents of ceasefire violations, attempted infiltration through the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have only added to the tensions.

Frustrated with the snub from the international community over the nullification of Article 370, which India described as "internal matter", Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has even threatened India with nuclear war over the situation in Kashmir. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Pakistan
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp